Bryant issues keynote address at Naturalization Ceremony in Hattiesburg

Photo: Gov. Bryant's Twitter Page
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) —  Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was the keynote speaker at the Naturalization Ceremony in Hattiesburg Thursday.

Bryant and other officials welcomed 29 of the nation’s newest citizens. They were 18 different countries.

The ceremony was held at Oak Grove High School.

“This is a great occasion for our students, staff, and community to witness others obtaining citizenship in our great country,”  Tess Smith, Lamar County School District Superintendent said. “I hope that it will instill pride in all who should hold the right of citizenship dear to them.”

“Congratulations to these 29 men and women for arriving at the threshold of citizenship,” said Governor Bryant. “I am honored to participate in the start of their journey as Americans, and pray they experience the full measure of our God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Parker administered  the oath of citizenship.

 

