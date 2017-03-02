Cochran becomes 10th longest serving U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Senator Thad Cochran for being the 10th longest serving Senator in U.S. history.

Cochran has served in the U.S. Senate since December 27, 1978.

“When the Magnolia State sent Senator Cochran to the Senate, it was the first time a Republican had won a statewide election in Mississippi in over a century,” McConnell said. “When he decided to run, Senator Cochran didn’t falter in the face of long odds. He campaigned hard, and he won. Because of his passionate and dedicated service, the people of Mississippi have sent him back time and again.”

“It is heartwarming but also reminds me of how important our collective efforts are for the future of our country, our economy, peace in our time, and in helping assure that we make our time here a positive influence over the opportunities that are available for our citizens to enjoy life, safe and secure, with good leaders, commonsense leaders” Cochran said.