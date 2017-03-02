Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this March 2, 2015 file photo, Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo in her Spokane, Wash. home. Dolezal is facing questions about whether she lied about her racial identity, with her family saying she is white but has portrayed herself as black, Friday, June 12, 2015. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File) COEUR D'ALENE PRESS OUT
FILE- In this March 2, 2015 file photo, Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo in her Spokane, Wash. home. Dolezal is facing questions about whether she lied about her racial identity, with her family saying she is white but has portrayed herself as black, Friday, June 12, 2015. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File) COEUR D'ALENE PRESS OUT

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Court documents show a judge granted her request on Oct. 7, 2016. Her new name has origins in Africa.

The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is “Caucasian biologically” but says she identifies as black.

Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.

She told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper last week that that she can’t find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Her memoir is set to be released later this month.

