Governor’s task force meets about growing opioid epidemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As Mississippi’s opioid epidemic continues to grow, the governor’s task force met for the first time Thursday to work on solutions.

WJTV has learned that insurance companies are now getting involved.

The task force is headed up by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. It includes members from the Board of Pharmacy, aw enforcement and those with the Department of Mental Health.

“We’ve had three or four overdoses in Hancock County within the last month,” Dowdy said. “We’ve had overdose deaths in Pearl River County we continue to see stuff in Central Mississippi. The heroin is here.”

According to the CDC, three out of four people who admitted to using heroin first used opioids. Those opioids are often time prescribed.

“It has been stated it’s the best tool there is that we have in the battle against opioid abuse,” Steve Parker said, the Deputy Director of the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy.

That tool is the Mississippi Prescription Monitoring Program. Parker said the program has been in existence for more than 10 years. It allows doctors, pharmacists and the Bureau of Narcotics to access your prescription history.

“If I see any red flags, that you’ve been to multiple pharmacies that are without reason,” Parker said. “That you have been to multiple physicians or had multiple prescriptions filled.”

Using that system is just one of at least 12 new guidelines set by the CDC when prescribing chronic pain meds, like opioids. Other guidelines include urine testing before prescribing a narcotic and evaluating the benefits and harms with patients within one to four weeks from starting a chronic pain med.

The CDC guidelines are now being used by insurance giant, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

“It’s possibly a necessary evil for insurance to get involved in trying to stem the problem with abuse from prescription pain killers,” Dowdy said.

Blue Cross’ director of communications, Meredith Bailess, released the following statement:

“Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi is implementing a comprehensive approach to do what it can to address the opioid epidemic through provider partnerships, consumer education and a medical policy developed in partnership with Network Providers including pain management experts, addiction experts and pharmacists based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General and other expert pain management resources. The Opioid and Opioid Combination Medications Medical Policy reinforces safe, evidence-based prescribing with the goal of providing effective, medically necessary pain management while reducing the risk of addiction and the unauthorized transfer of opioid prescriptions. When a patient’s pain management needs extend beyond short-term therapy, the medical policy includes a prior authorization process that serves as a guideline to best-practice prescribing by requiring the use of alternative pain management therapies before turning to opioids for chronic pain, assessing a patient’s addiction risk factors before prescribing opioids and educating patients on the risks and appropriate use of prescription opioids. We recognize that, in most cases, opioids are needed for a short time to manage acute pain. As a result, the policy allows for an initial prescription of up to seven days of short-acting opioid medication with one seven-day refill within a 60-day period of time. Prescription drug benefits for medically necessary opioid therapy beyond these 14 days is facilitated through the previously mentioned prior authorization process. For those who are already receiving opioid therapy to manage chronic pain, or those who may be dealing with opioid dependence, we are committed to working with our members and Network Providers to ensure safe implementation of the medical policy. Additional consumer resources and information on the risks and impact of prescription opioids are available at http://www.bcbsms.com/opioids.”

“It’s a battle that’s being fought, has been fought for a long time,” Dowdy said. “We’ll continue to fight the battle. Hopefully we’ll be able to make some recommendations to the governor that will be extremely meaningful.”

Click here to see more information about opioids on the CDC’s website.