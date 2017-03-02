JSU beats Alabama A&M 72-64

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paris Collins led the Tigers with 16 points while three of his teammates finished in double figures to lead JSU to a 72-64 win at home over Alabama A&M.

With the win the Tigers improved to 9-8 in SWAC play.

JSU hosts Alabama State in the regular season finale Saturday.

Right now the Tigers are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the SWAC with Grambling State and Prairie View A&M. The Tigers need a win Saturday and for Grambling to lose to clinch the four-seed. The top four teams earn a home game in the opening round of the conference tournament before play transfers to Houston for the semifinals and championship.

