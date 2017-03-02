Judge sentences man charged in Carolyn Temple’s murder case to life in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge has sentenced a 2015 Jackson murder suspect to life without parole.

Gerome Moore appeared before Judge Jeff Weill Thursday afternoon.

Moore was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of Carolyn Temple. Temple was killed during a robbery outside of a Belhaven home.

Moore was 17 when Temple was killed. Judge Weill held a hearing on the sentence in January to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling governing people who were under 18 when they commit a crime carrying a life sentence. Weill denied a defense motion to prohibit a life-without-parole sentence.

We’re told that Moore did not shoot Temple, but a prosecutor said he aided others by driving a car and bringing a gun.

Moore also is one of the suspects that escaped the Hinds County Detention Center.

The first time he escaped was in 2015. He along with two other inmates used bed sheets to lower themselves from a window at the Downtown Jackson jail.

The second time Moore escaped was in June 2016. He and another inmate allegedly cut a hole in the wall of the Hinds County jail in Raymond to get out. He was captured at a South Jackson home.