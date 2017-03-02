Officer, school-bus involved in crash on Old Canton Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson school bus and a JPD officer were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened on Old Canton Road near McCoy Drive.

The crash involved a school bus, the officer’s car and a third vehicle.

We’re told the Jackson Police Officer was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

We’re working with Jackson Public School officials to find out how the children on the bus are doing.

