Officer, school-bus involved in crash on Old Canton Rd.

By Published:
Officer, school bus involved in crash on Old Canton Rd. PHOTO: Justin Burks, WJTV
Officer, school bus involved in crash on Old Canton Rd. PHOTO: Justin Burks, WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson school bus and a JPD officer were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened on Old Canton Road near McCoy Drive.

The crash involved a school bus, the officer’s car and a third vehicle.

We’re told the Jackson Police Officer was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

We’re working with Jackson Public School officials to find out how the children on the bus are doing.

Stay with us as we continue to update this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s