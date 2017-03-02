Online auction begins through Secretary of State’s office for tax-forfeited properties.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Bidding started Thursday in the Secretary of State’s online auction of 309 tax-forfeited properties.

The properties are located throughout Hinds County valued at an estimated $1.9 Million.

For the first time, bidders will be permitted to pay a “Buy It Now” price on any parcel, which allows them purchase a property immediately instead of waiting until the end of the auction.

“The goal here is to place as many properties as possible back on the tax rolls, which results in raising critical funds for education and infrastructure while revitalizing neighborhoods,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

The total amount raised in the auction should be distributed to the schools, the city, and the county.

Bids may be submitted online on the Secretary of State’s online auction portal until Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Paper bids will not be accepted in this auction.

To place a bid, a user is required to register online.

Users may view property details such as parcel location, pictures, and an auction map. Other information, such as auction dates, bid notices, and market values of property are also available online.

Successful bidders will be notified by e-mail as soon as possible after the auction closes, and payment of the bid amount must be paid within fifteen days of notification.

To learn more about tax-forfeited properties, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Public Lands Division at (601)-359-5156.