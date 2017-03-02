Shanks found during MDOC facility shakedown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shanks, cash, drugs, cell phones, tennis shoes and other contraband was found during a shakedown Thursday at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The search involved officers inside and outside the Mississippi Department of Corrections according to the department. It’s part of a security crackdown by Interim Commissioner Pelicia Hall.

“Our mission is to enhance public safety by providing secure facilities and ensuring that our staff have a safe work environment,” Hall said. “This excessive amount of contraband is unacceptable. Neither staff nor inmates should have to fear being assaulted or exploited. Whether you are staff or inmate, if you are caught with contraband, you will be dealt with accordingly.”

At this time there will be no visitation, commissary and outside recreation at the Wilkinson facility until further notice according to MDOC officials.

WCCF is one of the state’s three private prisons. Located in Woodville, it houses nearly 900 inmates.