911 call released from New Mexico kidnapping that involved Alex Deaton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico released the 911 calls from Tuesday night’s kidnapping at La Luz trail. The man deputies say was responsible was the target of a multi-state manhunt.

Deputies say Alex Deaton kidnapped the couple as they were coming back from a hike. The 19-year-old had already been shot as he pleaded for the dispatcher to send help.

A call into 911 reveals a man parked on the side of the road came into contact with a 19-year-old who had been shot.

Listen to the 911 call >> Warning: Call contains graphic language and some content people might find disturbing.

Before the roads were blocked and the tape went up, the teen described a scary scene to dispatchers.

“I need your help right away. It’s the La Luz entrance…picnic ground. A man just shot me and I think he killed my girlfriend,” the 19-year-old said.

Deputies say Deaton, a murder suspect wanted out of Mississippi, jumped out from behind some bushes and held the couple at gunpoint — an 18-year-old and her boyfriend.

“Please, he’s still out there and he still has a gun,” the 19-year-old said.

The teen told dispatchers the man forced them into the trunk of his girlfriend’s car. That’s when the teen says Deaton pulled out a gun and shot him in the backside.

He then took off with the girlfriend, forcing her into a nearby home where he demanded the homeowner give him the keys to a van in the driveway. But the teen assumed the worst, and told dispatchers to send help — and fast.

“He’s up in the mountains…If you go up where you go up to the La Luz Trail, it’s to the left where the dirt road…he went back there. There was a white Acadia that he was in,” the 19-year-old told dispatchers.

The girl did eventually get away on Tramway Boulevard. She ran and got help from a fire marshal in the area.

Sandoval County says the white GMC Acadia that Deaton abandoned near La Luz Trail belonged to his girlfriend, who he’s accused of killing in Mississippi.

Deaton was later arrested in Kansas.