City wide water outage for Port Gibson residents

Published:
water

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Failed pumps at the Port Gibson’s water plant is causing a water outage Friday morning.

All Port Gibson water customers are affected by this outage.

According to Mayor Fred Reeves, two pumps went out at the plant. We’re told that the outage affects about 1,100 people.

The Claiborne County School District has canceled classes for Friday because of the outage.

Mayor Reeves said they are waiting on contractors to arrive to make the repairs. Once the water is restored, residents will be under a boil water notice.

