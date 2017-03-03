Federal inspectors close more than 100 local bridges in Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The chairman of the state Senate Highways and Transportation Committee says federal inspectors have closed more than 100 bridges in the past week.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that a state engineer said all the closed bridges are on local roads, and he does not have a total.

Sen. Willie Simmons’ announcement of the closures Friday came four days after Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the death of a bill to raise transportation money through an Internet sales tax.

The Senate Finance Committee killed the bill by inaction when it didn’t bring the bill up for a vote before a Tuesday deadline for the bill to move forward.

A House bond bill that would let the state borrow $50 million for repairs is still alive.