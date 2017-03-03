Former Haiti President Renel Préval dead at the age of 74

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise says that former President Rene Preval has died.

The 74-year-old Preval twice presided over the troubled country, including at the time of the devastating January 2010 earthquake and its chaotic aftermath.

