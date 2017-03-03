Former Haiti President Renel Préval dead at the age of 74

FILE PHOTO Haiti's President Rene Preval, center, speaks to the press after casting his vote for presidential elections at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 20, 2011. Haiti's voters will choose between candidates Mirlande Manigat, the former first lady, and Michel "Sweet Micky" Martelly, a star of Haitian music to lead the country.(AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise says that former President Rene Preval has died.

The 74-year-old Preval twice presided over the troubled country, including at the time of the devastating January 2010 earthquake and its chaotic aftermath.

