Former Miss Mississippi arrested for credit card fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman crowned as Miss Mississippi in the 90s has been arrested.

Authorities tell WJTV that Melinda King Sanders was arrested for credit card fraud out of Flora.

Sanders won the title as Miss Mississippi in 1998 representing Hattiesburg, according to the Miss Mississippi Pageant’s website.

No other details about her arrest have been released.

