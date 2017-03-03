Former Miss Mississippi arrested for credit card fraud

Melinda King Sanders (Photo: Madison County Detention Center)
Melinda King Sanders (Photo: Madison County Detention Center)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman crowned as Miss Mississippi in the 90s has been arrested.

Authorities tell WJTV that Melinda King Sanders was arrested for credit card fraud out of Flora.

Sanders won the title as Miss Mississippi in 1998 representing Hattiesburg, according to the Miss Mississippi Pageant’s website.

No other details about her arrest have been released.

