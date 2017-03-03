Former state senator sentenced in prison bribery case

Related Coverage Benjamin’s sentencing in prison bribe case delayed to Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former state senator accused of paying bribes for prison contracts has been sentenced.

Judge Henry Wingate sentenced Irb Benjamin to 70 months in prison. He appeared in court Friday.

Benjamin also will have two years of post-release supervision and must pay back $260,000.

He is expected to report to prison on May 16, 2017.

Brandon businessman Cecil McCrory and Epps pleaded guilty to charges connected to the bribery scheme in February 2015. Several other have been accused in the contract scandal as well.