Former state senator sentenced in prison bribery case

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Former state Sen. Irb Benjamin, who was charged last year in a bribery scandal centering on former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps. walks to the federal courthouse for a hearing in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 9, 2016. The hearing is on evidence of how much the bribes taken by Epps cost Mississippi's taxpayers. That determination, in turn, will influence how long Epps spends in prison for money laundering and filing false tax returns related to $1.4 million in bribes prosecutors say he took. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
FILE PHOTO Former state Sen. Irb Benjamin, who was charged last year in a bribery scandal centering on former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps. walks to the federal courthouse for a hearing in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 9, 2016. The hearing is on evidence of how much the bribes taken by Epps cost Mississippi's taxpayers. That determination, in turn, will influence how long Epps spends in prison for money laundering and filing false tax returns related to $1.4 million in bribes prosecutors say he took. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former state senator accused of paying bribes for prison contracts has been sentenced.

Judge Henry Wingate sentenced Irb Benjamin to 70 months in prison.  He appeared in court Friday.

Benjamin also will have two years of post-release supervision and must pay back $260,000.

He is expected to report to prison on May 16, 2017.

Brandon businessman Cecil McCrory and Epps pleaded guilty to charges connected to the bribery scheme in February 2015. Several other have been accused in the contract scandal as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s