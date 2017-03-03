Highway 49 Ramp Closure for Emergency Repairs in Rankin County

Related Coverage MDOT closes Highway 49 southbound ramp to I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The ramp from Highway 49 southbound to I-20 eastbound will be closed as crews work to repair the bridge, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

A large truck hit the underside of the Interstate 20 bridge over U.S. Highway 49 Wednesday morning.

The ramp from Highway 49 southbound to I-20 eastbound will be closed until repairs are made. MDOT said it is expected to take until the end of March.

MDOT officials said crews had placed changeable message signs to provide a warning along the interstate. Static ground mounted signs have also been installed. There will be a 50 mph speed limit along I-20 eastbound and the I-55 southbound flyover for traffic approaching the work zone.

Additionally, there will be signage that advises motorists traveling I-20 eastbound that if they exit at 47-B, they cannot return to I-20 to continue east.