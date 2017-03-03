Keep Jackson Beautiful to participate in Great American Cleanup Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The group Keep Jackson Beautiful announced the 2017 Great American Cleanup and Eco Ambassador Program.

Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program. It kicks off each March with events occurring from spring through fall.

The Great American Cleanup Kickoff event will take place March 4, 2017 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The locations are:

Virden Addition (Boundaries: Eminence Row to Stonewall, Livingston to Bailey Avenue) Meeting Location: Medgar Evers Community Center

The Queens-Magnolia Terrance (Boundaries: Sylvan Trail to East Hillsdale, Clinton Blvd to Magnolia) Meeting Location: Raines Elementary

Greenwood Avenue Area (Boundaries: Maple Ridge Drive to Daniel Lake, Terry Road to LaSalle Street) Meeting Location: Baker Elementary

Washington Addition (Boundaries: Hattiesburg Street to Dalton Street, Morehouse Street to Dansby) Meeting Location: Sheppard park

Georgetown (Boundaries: Monument to Woodrow Wilson, Bailey Avenue to Powers Avenue) Meeting Location: Lanier High School

Area around French Elementary School (Boundaries: Richmond Circle to Bullard, Englewood to Maryland) Meeting Location: French Elementary

Subdivision 2 (Boundaries: Shaw Road to McRaven Road, Peach Place to Yarbrough) Meeting Location: Westside Community Center

In addition, the City of Jackson will have its roll off dumpster day and Waste Management has provided on behalf of Keep Jackson Beautiful an additional five dumpsters to assist with the great work that will take place. The Roll off Dumpsters will located at:

Smith Wills Stadium, 1200 block of Lakeland Drive, east of softball field

Gravel lot just east of 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard, old Pepsi building west of Jackson Medical Mall

Raines Park, 5260 Clinton Boulevard & Flag Chapel Road, located in parking lot

Tennis South Center, 1517 McDowell Road, located in parking lot

Baker Elementary, 300 E Santa Clair St

Sheppard Park, 1355 Hattiesburg St

Westside Community Center, 1650 Wiggins Rd

Parkside Street, located at the Jackson Zoo back parking lot

Next to 1469 West Northside Drive, old Precinct 3 parking lot