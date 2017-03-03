Mooreville man charged with sexually assaulting daughter

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A Mooreville man has been arrested after police say he sexually abused his 4-year-old daughter.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told local media Thursday that 39-year-old John Harley Tallant faces four felony sexual abuse charges.

Johnson says authorities began an investigation in February after an anonymous caller reported that Tallant was “physically involved” with his young daughter. He says the girl may have been abused for two years or more.

Tallant allegedly threatened to harm his family and others when he learned he was under investigation.

In his initial court appearance on Thursday, Tallant said “I accept my guilt.” He continued to say that he would cooperate with the investigation.

It’s unclear if Tallant has an attorney.