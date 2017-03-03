Pedestrian hit by car in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Police and emergency personnel are on the scene after witnesses tell WJTV that a teenager was hit by a car.

WJTV is working with authorities to confirm details of this morning’s incident which took place near Abraham Lincoln Drive and Grover Cleveland Circle. Reporter Natay Holmes is on the scene. She says that one person was taken away in an ambulance and another was taken into custody by Jackson Police officers.

Witnesses tell me the suspect is a teen who was driving a family member's car. No one else was hurt. Suspect taken into custody @WJTV pic.twitter.com/MLtsP2ePGu — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 3, 2017

A student was hit by a car while standing at the bus stop on Abraham Lincoln Ave., student was taken away in ambulance. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/M73WSbkwQQ — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 3, 2017

