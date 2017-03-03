Pedestrian hit by car in Jackson

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV
Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Police and emergency personnel are on the scene after witnesses tell WJTV that a teenager was hit by a car.

WJTV is working with authorities to confirm details of this morning’s incident which took place near Abraham Lincoln Drive and Grover Cleveland Circle.  Reporter Natay Holmes is on the scene.  She says that one person was taken away in an ambulance and another was taken into custody by Jackson Police officers.

 

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s