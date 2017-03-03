Pres. Trump to host Germany Angela Merkel at the White House

Julie Pace, White House Correspondent, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 18, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in Munich, Germany. President Donald Trump will meet with Merkel at the White House later this month. A White House official says the meeting with take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 18, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in Munich, Germany. President Donald Trump will meet with Merkel at the White House later this month. A White House official says the meeting with take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House later this month.

A White House official says the meeting will take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election.

Trump frequently criticized Merkel during his presidential campaign, accusing her of “ruining Germany” by taking in large numbers of refugees. Merkel, who wields significant sway in Europe, was critical of Trump’s refugee and immigration travel ban, which was blocked by the courts.

The White House official was not authorized to publicly confirm a visit that has not been formally announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s