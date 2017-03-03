Repairs to Jackson water main break will affect businesses, homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officials are working to nail down a timeline to cut the water supply in the city to fix a water line.

We’re told that there are three breaks on a 48-inch water line on Forest Avenue. There’s already been one attempt to fix the line, but it was unsuccessful.

When crews tried to repair the break, they realized the issue was more severe.

Now, officials are saying water will be shut off for a portion of the city, impacting businesses and homes in the Metro.

Jeff Good, the owner of Sal and Mookie’s, says he hopes the city begins the water shut off on a Saturday rather than Friday.

“If you don’t have water you can’t flush facilities, you can’t wash hands, you can’t clean dishes, and there’s really no way for us to make the rich, authentic and handmade product we make without being able to wash,” he said.

Right now, there’s no set date or time on when that shut off will occur. The city is expected to make the announcement Monday. City officials said the cutoffs wouldn’t begin before March 10.