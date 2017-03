JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Traffic is backed up along I-20 before the Gallatin Street exit.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are currently at a standstill in that area.

Find an alternate route if possible.

