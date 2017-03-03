Traffic light lines down along Northside Drive in Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are directing traffic along Northside Drive in Jackson this morning after a truck is believed to have “snagged” traffic light lines in the area.

Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann says that there are no power outages reported in the area at this time.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

Traffic lights down 03032017

 

