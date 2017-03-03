Traffic light lines down along Northside Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are directing traffic along Northside Drive in Jackson this morning after a truck is believed to have “snagged” traffic light lines in the area.

Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann says that there are no power outages reported in the area at this time.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

Traffic lights down 03032017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.