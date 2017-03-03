Upcoming temporary closures on I-55 South project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close different sections of the I-55 South Project in Hinds County for construction.

The closures will be between Siwell Road and Wynndale Road in Hinds County.

The outside southbound lane of Interstate 55 will be closed between Siwell Road and Wynndale Road to perform excavation operations. Wide loads over 10 feet are restricted and encouraged to use an alternate route.

The on-ramp from Siwell Road in Byram to Interstate 55 southbound will be closed for 30 days for ramp reconstruction.

The southbound lane closure will be occur between Friday, March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. and Monday March 6, 2017 at 4 p.m.

The Siwell Road ramp closure will begin on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. and the reconstruction is expected to be complete by Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Drivers should use caution as MDOT crews and contractors will be present and are encouraged to follow the posted speed limit, drive buckled up and distraction free.