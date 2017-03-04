Church giving away bottled water ahead of water outage

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) –The Word Center Church in Jackson will give away bottled water to assist Jackson citizens impacted by the recently scheduled water outage.

Volunteers unloaded the water at the church Saturday. Approximately 10,000 bottles of water will be given away on a first‐come, first served basis. Individuals needing assistance can pick up water beginning Monday, March 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5305 Executive Place, Jackson, MS while supplies last.

For more information, call 601-665-5555 or email info@thewordcity.com