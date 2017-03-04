SEC, Conference USA, and SWAC tournament information

WJTV – Conference tournaments will be in full swing next week for many area universities.

But before we get to those, the sixth ranked Mississippi State women will have an opportunity to win their first SEC Tournament title against No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday.

This is a rematch of last year’s title game. The game begins at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

SEC MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Meanwhile, Ole Miss clinched the sixth seed in the men’s SEC Tournament with a 75-70 win over South Carolina on Saturday night. The Rebels have a first round bye and will begin tournament play in Nashville on March 9.

Mississippi State will be facing the same opponent it just beat in its last regular season game: LSU. The Bulldogs (12 seed) and Tigers (13 seed) meet on March 8 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

CONFERENCE USA TOURNAMENT

The Southern Miss men are the 12th seed for the Conference USA Tournament. The Golden Eagles will face Rice on March 8 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Ala.

USM’s women’s team is the third seed for their tournament. They have a first round bye and will play their first tournament game on March 9 at 9 p.m.

SWAC TOURNAMENT

The Alcorn State men are the second seed for the SWAC Tournament. The Braves will host in-state rival Mississippi Valley State in the first round on March 7 at 6 p.m.

Jackson State missed out on a chance to host. After beating Alabama State, the Tigers are grabbed the sixth seed and will travel to Baton Rouge to face Southern in the first round on March 7 as well.

The Alcorn State women will be traveling to Southern on March 7 for the SWAC Tournament. The Lady Braves are the fifth seed. Jackson State did not qualify for the tournament.