CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Academy girls captured their second straight MAIS Overall basketball title by beating Kirk Academy 52-39 on Saturday.

Click the video above for highlights and to hear from the Lady Raiders on how they stayed focused on repeating throughout the season.

.@JARaiderSports coach Jan Sojourner thinks Deja Bradford is a sparkplug for her back-to-back title team. More on what got them here at 6. pic.twitter.com/7dCnyrKisk — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 4, 2017