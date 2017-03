March on Mississippi at Canton Nissan plant draws thousands

Jackson, Miss. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood with thousands gathered at a pro-union rally near Nissan Motor Co.’s Canton plant, congratulating workers for their courage “in standing up for justice.”

Sanders told Saturday’s crowd that it’s their job to tell corporate America that “they can’t have it all” and to “start treating the working people of this country with respect and dignity.”

That comment drew a roar of approval from participants, who included actor Danny Glover and national NAACP President Cornell Brooks.

Danny Glover – "Dr. King said the best anti-poverty movement was the union." #MarchOnMississippi @WJTV pic.twitter.com/k0pdJPw7ZG — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) March 4, 2017

Participants later marched about two miles to the plant to deliver a letter to the company demanding the right to vote on union representation to address better wages, safe working conditions and job security.

Organizers say a handful of people held a counter protest but there were no problems reported.