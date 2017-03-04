New Madison ordinance requires security cameras

Madison, Miss. (WJTV) –The City of Madison is making sure their community stays safe by requiring stores of a certain size to install security cameras outside of their building.

The deadline for new businesses to install cameras was Saturday. Other businesses will have until the end of the year to meet the requirement.

Sarah Drew at Apple Annie’s says they probably have 7 or 8 inside the store, “and we have about 3 more that are getting installed so we’re pretty good on it.”

All retailers with 25 or more parking spaces or a more than 2,00 sq. ft. building will now be required to have cameras facing the parking lot, entrance, and exit. “I think that every business should have security cameras inside and outside because I mean there are things that happen in the parking lot just as easy as they happen inside the store or anything like that.”

The ordinance also says that businesses must keep the footage for 30 days. If businesses don’t abide by the new ordinance they could face a fine up to $500. Scott Jackson owns Colony Wine Market, “I’m not sure that’s needed with how good our police force is here but if it’s something that the Mayor thinks we need then I’m inclined to side with Mayor Butler because she’s done so many good things for our city.”