3 inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement are searching for three inmates who escaped overnight from the Raymond Detention Center.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says staff reported them present at 9 p.m.

The inmates are Jermaine Butler, 23, Demarcus Jones, 27, and Jamond Leonard, 19.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Butler was being detained for multiple armed robbery charges, and Jones was being detained for a business burglary charge.

Jamond Leonard was being detained for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. MDOC says he was sentenced on November 22, 2016 to 10 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Hinds County Investigators are interviewing inmates and staff to determine how the trio escaped. “I am confident we will find them,” said Sheriff Victor Mason.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.