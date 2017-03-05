Gamecock women top Bulldogs 59-49 for SEC Tournament title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJTV) – For the second year in a row, No. 6 Mississippi State left the SEC Tournament title game with a familiar feeling.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 5 South Carolina 59-49 on Sunday, marking the second year in a row that the Gamecocks got the best of MSU for a conference tournament crown. South Carolina has also now won ten straight games over Mississippi State and three straight SEC Tournament championships.

In what was a back-and-forth fight for three quarters, the top-seeded Gamecocks took over the fourth quarter. They held the Bulldogs to just four points in the final frame, with Mississippi State not scoring after Roshunda Johnson hit a jumper with 4:38 left to play.

Teaira McCowan led the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Morgan William, who dropped 14 points, worked with McCown to take over the third quarter. The duo combined to score 15 points to help its team outscore South Carolina 19-11 for the frame and take a 45-40 lead into the fourth.

However, Mississippi State couldn’t overcome a poor performance from deep. The Bulldogs went 0-for-15 from three-point range.

Both teams will find out their seeds for the NCAA Tournament on March 13. The Selection Show for the tournament is scheduled to start that day at 6 p.m. on ESPN.