Alcorn’s Robinson wins SWAC Coach of the Year

WJTV – Montez Robinson now has some hardware to further prove the job he’s done so far at Alcorn State.

The SWAC named the second-year Brave head coach the conference Coach of the Year on Monday. Robinson is the first Alcorn head coach to receive the award since Davey Whitney got it for the 2001-2002 season.

This season is the first time Alcorn will finish with a winning record since that 2001-2002 campaign. The Braves are 16-13 overall but 13-5 in the SWAC, which puts them in second place in the conference.

Robinson has a 26-10 SWAC record in two seasons so far, coaching the Braves to back-to-back winning seasons in conference for the first time since 2001-02 and 2002-2003.

The Braves are the second seed for this year’s SWAC Tournament and will host Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the first round.

However, even if they win the tournament, they cannot advance to the NCAA Tournament. Alcorn is ineligible for the second straight season due to poor APR scores.