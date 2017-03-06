Ben Allen sentenced to 2 years of supervised probation

Related Coverage Jury finds Ben Allen guilty on one count; not guilty on 9 other counts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The president of Downtown Jackson Partners appeared in court Monday for sentencing.

Judge Winston Kidd sentenced Ben Allen to two years of supervised probation. He must also pay more than $1,000.

A jury convicted Allen of one count of embezzlement last month. He was facing a total of 10 charges.

Before sentencing began, Allen addressed the court in a written statement where he referred to this trial as a nightmare.

The judge also acknowledged he’d received several letters from people in support of Allen throughout the trial.

“There were exchange students writing in that Mr. Allen had taken in living in this country he paid for their clothing and their schools and he had business people, and he had just had as he said he really had the whole social, economic range writing in. it was more letters than I’ve ever had before.”

Allen’s attorney said Allen and his family were relieved that he won’t face any prison time. They plan on appealing the court’s decision.