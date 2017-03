HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors recognized Hinds Community College for 100 years of service to the community.

The Supervisors expressed its appreciation for HCC.

In 1987, the institution was officially changed to Hinds Community to help instill diverse educational and workforce development in Hinds and the surrounding counties.

Since then, HCC has earned state, regional and national recognition for their academic excellence and affordable access.