Immigrant supporters hold vigil for Daniela Vargas

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) – More than a dozen people showed up for their support for Daniel Vargas, the immigrant who was arrested by ICE agents last week.

Vargas is a former University of Southern Mississippi student. Agents arrested her after an immigration press conference. She is a dreamer, but her status is expired.

We’re told she is being held at a facility in Louisiana.

A vigil was held at Fondren Presbyterian church in her honor.

Maria Lopez, who was at the vigil, she says she is even scared for her safety, because of recent raids.

“I was born her and I shouldn’t even be afraid,” said Lopez. “But I do because they are even asking me for my papers. They don’t care anymore if you’re a dark colored person they are going to question you.”

Vargas’s attorney says they plan on filing a motion to slow the immigration enforcement process and to make sure the young woman gets a chance to go before a judge.