Iranian fast boats move close to US ship in Strait of Hormuz

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - A picture taken on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2012, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) shows a U.S. helicopter and a U.S. destroyer, right, patrolling the Arabian see as an oil tanker, left, sells on alongside in the Strait of Hurmuz. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Navy official says a U.S. ship was forced to change course and move out of the way of Iranian fast boats while moving through the Strait of Hormuz during the weekend, in what has become a frequent occurrence there.

No warning shots or flares were fired. The official says the Iranian boats tried to get between the U.S. and other ships, coming within about 600 yards of the USNS Invincible, a supply ship. The U.S. ship was traveling north through the strait into the Persian Gulf.

The official says the Navy considers the incidents unprofessional and dangerous, but they have been happening fairly regularly. In previous incidents, U.S. ships have fired warning shots.

The official was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

