JSU preparing for the city’s water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University is implementing a strategy for the City of Jackson’s upcoming planned water outage.

The outage will take place Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. and will last until March 12 at 3 p.m.

Contractors will fix three breaks on a 48-inch transmission line.

JSU said they plan on rescheduling most weekend activities during the time frame, including graduate school exams and the annual student orientation event hosted by Greek organizations known as The Great Reveal.

The Great Reveal will be held on March 25 instead.

Student Affairs plans on delivering bottled water to all residence halls and portable toilets with be placed through campus.

We’re told that food services on campus will not be interrupted.

“The quality of life of our students, staff, and visitors will always take precedence over all else,” said JSU interim President Rod Paige. “We will take all necessary measures to ensure our campus community is afforded the necessities they expect. “