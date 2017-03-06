Mississippi House Education chairman to have bypass surgery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Leaders of the Mississippi House say the Education Committee chairman is scheduled to have heart bypass surgery.

Republican Rep. John Moore of Brandon will undergo the procedure Tuesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The 62-year-old has been in the House since 1996.

Republican Rep. Mark Formby made an announcement to the House on Monday, saying he has permission to publicly share the news about Moore’s surgery.

Republican Speaker of the House Philip Gunn of Clinton led the House in a prayer for Moore.