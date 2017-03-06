MS Most Wanted

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for these three people:

  • 28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. Webb’s last known address was on Hickory Lane in Terry.
  • 42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief.  Bush’s last known address was on Cleary Road in Florence.
  • 38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Poplar Boulevard in Jackson.

If anyone has seen these suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

