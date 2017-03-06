RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for these three people:

28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. Webb’s last known address was on Hickory Lane in Terry.

42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief. Bush’s last known address was on Cleary Road in Florence.

38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Poplar Boulevard in Jackson.

If anyone has seen these suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County 42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County. 38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk. 28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary 47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm 30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery. Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD). 53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD) 22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO) 52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO) 48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking. (Photo: HCSO) Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO) Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO) Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO) Maurice Avant Diane Coleman-Brooks