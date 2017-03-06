RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.
The sheriff’s department is looking for these three people:
- 28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance. Webb’s last known address was on Hickory Lane in Terry.
- 42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief. Bush’s last known address was on Cleary Road in Florence.
- 38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Poplar Boulevard in Jackson.
If anyone has seen these suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted
MS Most Wanted x
