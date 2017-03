BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies have ended two hostage situations in Rankin County.

The first call came from Fairfax Circle in the Bellegrove subdivision of Brandon.

Deputies responded with a SWAT team.

Officials tell us the man was holding his estranged wife and child, but released them.

He is a former Marine, and he was heavily armed.

Authorities say another hostage call came in nearby, and they took someone into custody there.

We are working to get more information.