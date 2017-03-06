Rankin County residents to vote on school bond issue Tuesday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Voters in Rankin County will be able to vote on a bond issue Tuesday that will give money to Rankin County schools.

The money will be used for and how much money homeowners could have to pay if the bond is approved.

Billboards and signs are posted around the urging voters to say yes to a bond proposal.

“I believe it’s a good thing that people are getting involved, the community is getting involved,” Jeffery Overby, who lives in Rankin County.

Overby says his mom is a second-grade school teacher in Puckett. She teaches at the same school he attended as a kid.

“I feel like a lot of money should go back to that school because it was a good school that I came from,” he said. “I feel like the next people that come along should have a better opportunity.”

School leaders voted unanimously to approve the $178 million bond proposal in January. On Tuesday, people who live in Rankin County will decide if the bond will go into effect.

This proposed bond issue focuses on classrooms, building upgrades, increased safety and more.

The money to improve the schools will be coming from taxpayer dollars. That means an estimated tax increase of about $50 for a $100,000 home.

Voters will cast their ballots at their primary voting precincts. The bond excludes the City of Pearl because they have their own school district.

TOMORROW is the RCSD Bond Issue Election! Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. Polling locations can be found here: https://t.co/JRI85geknA pic.twitter.com/PWllhTtMbA — RCSD (@RankinSchools) March 6, 2017