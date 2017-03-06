Saiz, Vivians win Howell, Gillom Trophies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two streaks stayed in tact with this year’s Gillom and Howell Trophy winners.

Mississippi State star Victoria Vivians won the Gillom for the third straight year, making her the first three-time recipient of the award that honors the state’s best female college basketball player. Ole Miss senior Sebastian Saiz won the Howell Trophy, which marks the fifth straight year a Rebel has won the award honoring the state’s best male player.

Vivians, a First Team All-SEC player this season, is averaging 16.4 points per game. That puts her at seventh in the SEC. She is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Trophy and is also on the national ballot for the Wooden Award.

Saiz is leading the conference in rebounding, averaging 10.9 boards per contest. He’s second on his team in scoring, dropping 15.1 points per game, which ranks tenth in the SEC.

Click the video above to hear from the two on receiving the honors and the video below to hear about each of their different paths to being leading stars on their teams.