Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman

By Published: Updated:
Sharon Rose Scully (Photo: MBI)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman.

MBI authorities said they are looking for Sharon Rose Scully of Ocean Springs.

She was last seen Friday, March 3 at about 11:00 a.m. walking on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink fleece shirt, white shoes and had a blue purse.

Family members tell authorities that she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Scully is described as a white female, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sharon Rose Scully contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s