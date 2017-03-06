Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman.

MBI authorities said they are looking for Sharon Rose Scully of Ocean Springs.

She was last seen Friday, March 3 at about 11:00 a.m. walking on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink fleece shirt, white shoes and had a blue purse.

Family members tell authorities that she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Scully is described as a white female, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sharon Rose Scully contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.