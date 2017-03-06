The Latest: Forest Avenue Water Issues, Jackson Water Outage

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The community is stepping in to help get residents of Jackson, Mississippi prepared for a water outage. City officials are expected to release more details about the outage during a press conference planned for this morning.

WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports that the city has to repair a major water line on Forest Avenue that has been spewing out water since January. Mayor Tony Yarber says that the repairs could take 24 to 30 hours. In the meantime a local church will be helping people get ready for when the water is shut off. Today and tomorrow Word Center Church will give away cases of water for those in need.

Roderick Richardson is Senior Pastor at the church. He says that there is “an estimated 40,000 citizens (who) will be impacted by the water situation.” The church will give away as much as he can. Richardson says, “So whoever wants to come get one…feel free to come get a case or two.” Councilman Kenneth Stokes says “There are some of the repairs they’re saying should’ve happened years and years ago – just basic maintenance.”

They City attempted to fix the water main break about a month ago but quickly realized that the problem was larger than expected.