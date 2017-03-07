1 dead in single-car crash in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry, the single-vehicle accident happened on Highway 16 at Sweet Wright Road.
He said at Chevy pickup truck was headed eastbound when the driver lost control and hit a tree. The driver, 70-year-old Vernon Smith, died at the scene.
The accident is under investigation.
No other details have been released. WJTV will update this story as soon as more details become available.
