Alaska underwater pipeline leak may have started in December

Dan Joling, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this March 7, 2016, file photo, a ribbon of water cuts through the mud flats of Cook Inlet, just off the shore of Anchorage, Alaska. A national environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, has asked the National Marine Fisheries Service to block plans in Cook Inlet by an oil company for hydraulic fracturing, the extraction of oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals, because of possible harmful effects on endangered belugas. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal pipeline safety office says natural gas leaking from an underwater pipeline in Alaska’s Cook Inlet may have started flowing in December.

Gas from the pipeline was spotted bubbling to the surface Feb. 7.

But the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration says a flow analysis indicates it started leaking in late December.

The agency has issued a proposed safety order requiring the line to be repaired by May 1 or shut down.

Pipeline owner Hilcorp Alaska, LLC, has 30 days to respond.

Hazardous winter conditions including sea ice and strong tides have prevented divers from repairing the leak.

FILE PHOTO – In this Aug. 29, 2003, file photo, one of two beluga whales that washed ashore in Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage, Alaska, lays on the beach . A national environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, has asked the National Marine Fisheries Service to block plans in Cook Inlet by an oil company for hydraulic fracturing, the extraction of oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals, because of possible harmful effects on endangered belugas. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

 

The company estimates 210,000 to 310,000 cubic feet of gas daily is leaking into winter habitat of endangered beluga whales.

Environmental groups contend the gas is a threat to belugas.

FILE PHOTO — In this Oct. 9, 2009, file photo, Kathy Butek with the Alaska Veterinary Pathology Service, center right in yellow, and a group of volunteers examine a dead Beluga whale found laying on the mud flats near downtown Anchorage, Alaska. A national environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, has asked the National Marine Fisheries Service to block plans in Cook Inlet by an oil company for hydraulic fracturing, the extraction of oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals, because of possible harmful effects on endangered belugas. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

 

