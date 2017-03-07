American Red Cross of Mississippi celebrates 100 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Red Cross of Mississippi is celebrating 100 years this year.

Tuesday Red Cross staff members kicked off the celebration and held a news conference to announce the milestone.

The Red Cross has helped out with emergency relief after hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters. They’ve also provided health and safety classes, to lifesaving blood collection and support of military members, their families and veterans.

“We have had an opportunity to deliver vital services to the state,” said Ivy Williams, of the American Red Cross. “It is possible for us to do this because of our volunteers.”