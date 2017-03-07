Children’s streaming service to have ‘Scooby Doo,’ ‘Jetson’s’

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - The Scooby Doo balloon floats down Broadway during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

NEW YORK (AP) – A new streaming service aimed at kids will have episodes of classic cartoons like “Scooby Doo,” ”The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons” as well as original series.

Time Warner’s Boomerang service joins a crowded market of kid-aimed online subscription video. Netflix and Amazon Prime have kids sections, Nickelodeon’s Noggin streaming app is aimed at preschoolers and “Sesame Street” is available from HBO.

The Boomerang service will initially work only on Apple and Android phones and tablets and on computers. The cost is $5 a month. It’ll eventually be available for TVs through streaming gadgets like Apple TV and Roku. The service launches in a few months.

The app draws from the same libraries as the Boomerang TV channel but its videos won’t match the network’s lineup.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s