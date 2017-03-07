Co-founder of Georgia-based Waffle House chain dies at 97

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers, Sr. shares a lighter moment at his office in the Waffle House headquarters in Norcross, Ga., Tuesday, July 26, 2005. There are 1,500 Waffle Houses spread across 25 states, as far west as Arizona and as far north as Illinois, but the chain is still rooted deeply in the South and retains a distinctively down-home, blue-collar aura. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

ATLANTA (AP) – Waffle House co-founder Joseph Wilson Rogers Sr., who went from short-order cook to co-founder of one of the nation’s largest restaurant chains, has died. He was 97.

Georgia-based Waffle House said Rogers died Friday. No cause was given.

Rogers, born in Jackson, Tennessee, grilled burgers during the day at a Toddle House restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut. At night, he learned accounting and other aspects of the business from the manager and his wife.

After moving to Georgia, Rogers and Tom Forkner opened the first Waffle House restaurant in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1955. Company officials say that under their leadership, the Waffle House chain grew to 400 restaurants by the end of the 1970s.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday in Atlanta.

FILE PHOTO Waffle House founders Joe Rogers, left, and Tom Forkner, right, pose in front of a Waffle House restaurant after eating lunch at the establishment in Norcross, Ga., Tuesday, July 26, 2005. The two founded the eatery in 1955 and have been serving customers the same basic food staples ever since. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s