Court to hear case of Mississippi’s Confederate flag fight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on a long-running feud over the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday over reviving a 2016 lawsuit filed by an African-American attorney, Carlos Moore.

Moore contends the flag is “state-sanctioned hate speech” and that it sends a message to black residents that they’re second-class citizens.

A federal judge dismissed Moore’s lawsuit in September, saying he lacked legal standing to sue.

Moore wants the appeals court to order the judge to hold a full trial on his arguments.

Republican Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has said repeatedly that if the flag is to be reconsidered, it should be done by the voters, not lawmakers or courts.